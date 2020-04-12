Stirling Moss never won the Formula One title but finished runner-up four times. © AFP
Motorsport great Stirling Moss has died aged 90 following a long illness, the British driver's wife announced on Sunday. "It was one lap too many," Susie Moss told Britain's Press Association. "He just closed his eyes." Although Moss never won the Formula One title, he finished runner-up four times.
And in an era where it was common for drivers to race in different disciplines, a 14-year career that started in 1948 saw Moss win 212 of the 529 races he entered including the 1955 Mille Miglia, which took place on public roads in Italy.
More to follow...
