Michael Schumacher continues to remain an intriguing name in F1, even after remaining away from public eye for over a decade since a horrific skiing accident in December, 2013. Since then, details about his health condition have been kept confidential. It has been reported in the past that Schumacher has been residing in Switzerland. Last year, former world champion Sebastian Vettel, who is close to Schumacher and his family, recently revealed that the F1 legend "is not doing well".

However, now a great news has emerged. According to a report in European media, Michael Schumacher signed a crash helmet last month with the help of his wife Corinna Schumacher. That helmet is to be auctioned for charity. The F1 great those world champions to contribute his signature for the noble cause. In all, 20 world champions have signed on the helmet.

Johnny Herbert, Schumacher's teammate at Benetton in 1994 and 1995, said the act was an 'emotional' moment.

"It's wonderful news that Michael Schumacher signed Jackie Stewart's helmet," Herbert told FastSlots.

'It was a wonderful moment. We haven't seen something emotional like this in years, and hopefully, it's a sign. Hopefully, Michael is on the mend. It's been a long, horrible journey for the family, and maybe we'll hopefully see him in the F1 paddock soon.

"Michael Schumacher making an appearance at an F1 race weekend would be one of those special moments from one of the greatest drivers we have ever seen.

"It would be so welcomed, not just from everyone in the paddock, but everyone around the world. Considering the awful situation he found himself in, and to battle back against it, it would be amazing.

"I hope we continue to hear this positive news more often."

Speaking to Mail Sport, Stewart said: 'It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause - a disease for which there is no cure. His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us.'