The intrigue surrounding Michael Schumcher's health is huge. Little has been known about the seven-time F1 world champion's health condition since his life threatening skiing accident in 2013 at the French Alps. According to reports, the 54-year-old has been residing privately in Switzerland, and details about his health have been kept confidential. He has not made any public appearance since the accident and there remains speculations about his health.

Schumacher's lawyer, Felix Damm, however, has revealed that the former F1 driver's family has decided not to make his final health report public due to privacy concerns.

"It was always about protecting private things. We considered whether a final report about Michael's health could be the right way to do this," Damm told German media outlet LTO, as quoted by SI.com.

Now, Michael Schumacher's former F1 teammate Johnny Herbert at Benetton has given an update on his health which has got the world's attention.

"I hear bits only second hand. I hear, from those within F1, he does sit at the table for dinner but don't know if that is true. I can only read between the lines. We haven't heard much from the family and understandably so. That has always been very much a part of Michael and the family's way to keep everything very private, very secretive," Johnny Herbert told bettingsites.co.uk.

"That has carried on from his racing days. I don't feel things have moved on in a way that many of us who knew him and many of his fans around the world want to see. They'd love to know, we'd all love to know that things are moving on in a positive way. But because we don't have any information, we can only assume that he is not yet in a position where there is a chance of a recovery.

"In my opinion, and I must stress this, because we haven't heard anything from the family, it shows that unfortunately he is probably in the similar situation as he was straight after the accident. It doesn't seem they have moved much, if at all. I suppose the family is waiting for science to come up with something that will hopefully bring back the Michael we all knew and for the people who only saw him through the television pictures when he was being dynamic on a race track. That is above all else what we want to see."