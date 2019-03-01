 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Mercedes Have "Hill To Climb" To Match Fast Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton

Updated: 01 March 2019 19:57 IST

Lewis Hamilton last week suggested he felt better than ever in his quest for a sixth driver's title

Mercedes Have "Hill To Climb" To Match Fast Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton reckons Ferrari are "half a second" faster than their pitlane rivals. © AFP

Lewis Hamilton reckons Ferrari are "half a second" faster than their pitlane rivals based on the evidence of pre-season testing in Barcelona. Mercedes' world champion was speaking on Friday as out on the circuit Sebastian Vettel set the fastest lap time of the winter.

"This is going to be the toughest battle yet. Ferrari, their pace is very good at the moment," the Briton told a press conference.

"I think the gap is potentially half a second, something like that," said Hamilton, before quickly adding: "I have the confidence I have the team to do the job."

The 34-year-old last week suggested he felt better than ever in his quest for a sixth driver's title - he may well need to be if his assessment of Ferrari bears out when the season starts in Melbourne on March 17.

"Last year they arrived with a car working well but they have done even better this year.

"It's OK. We don't mind the challenge, it just means we have to work harder. I'm not worried or disappointed or anything.

"We have a hill to climb but we know how to do it."

He cautioned against reading too much into times in testing with cars having different engine settings and fuel loads.

"Melbourne will be the first time we get a sight of it and then it will be four races before we really know where we stand."

Comments
Topics : Mercedes Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hamilton last week suggested he felt better than ever in his quest
  • Hamilton reckons Ferrari are "half a second" faster
  • He cautioned against reading too much into times in testing
Related Articles
Max Verstappen "Very Positive" After Testing New Red Bull Car At Silverstone
Max Verstappen "Very Positive" After Testing New Red Bull Car At Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton Fires F1 Title Warning As New Mercedes Hits Track
Lewis Hamilton Fires F1 Title Warning As New Mercedes Hits Track
Watch: Will Smith
Watch: Will Smith 'Kidnaps' Lewis Hamilton In Hilarious Video, Takes His Place In Abu Dhabi GP
Watch: Nico Hulkenberg Trapped Upside Down In Blazing Renault For 3 Minutes After Horror Crash
Watch: Nico Hulkenberg Trapped Upside Down In Blazing Renault For 3 Minutes After Horror Crash
Fernando Alonso Departs With Donuts, Praise And Penalties
Fernando Alonso Departs With Donuts, Praise And Penalties
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.