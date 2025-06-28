McLaren's Lando Norris grabbed pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after posting the fastest time in qualifying. The Briton sits second in the championship standings, and will be joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Oscar Piastri, Norris' Australian team-mate at McLaren and the series leader, qualified in third place.

