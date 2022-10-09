Story ProgressBack to home
Max Verstappen Wins Second F1 Title, Finishes On Pole At Japanese Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wonhis second Formula 1title after finishing on top at Japanese Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen wins his second F1 title© AFP
Max Verstappen was declared Formula One world champion Sunday after winning a dramatic rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix. Red Bull's Verstappen crossed the line first and was then awarded the title when second-place finisher Charles Leclerc was given five-second penalty, dropping him to third.
More to follow...
