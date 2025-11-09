Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who only qualified 16th for the Brazilian Grand Prix, will start Sunday's race from the pit lane after making modifications to his car.

The Dutchman was far from happy on Saturday as he dropped out in the first qualifying session, complaining that he had no grip.

Red Bull have responded with sweeping alterations to the car, including a new Honda power unit.

Esteban Ocon also made changes and will also start from the pit lane in his Haas.

Verstappen is 39 points behind driver's standing leader Lando Norris, who is on pole position in his McLaren.

The Dutch driver needs a series of remarkable results if he is to win a fifth consecutive title.

Last year, in torrential rain, Verstappen won in Sao Paulo after starting 17th. That ended the title hopes of Norris, who had began the race from pole position.

Rain is not expected on Sunday afternoon at the Interlagos circuit.