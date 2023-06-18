Marc Marquez broke a finger crashing heavily on Sunday morning during the warm-up session for the MotoGP German Grand Prix, but underwent a check-up and will be able to race, the organisers announced. The Spaniard, who went over the handlebars of his Honda at full speed, appeared to be completely stunned. He took several minutes to recover before limping away and heading back to the pits. The six-time world champion "has a very small fracture in the first finger of his left hand. He has been declared FIT," declared MotoGP on its social networks.

Marquez has been enduring a nightmare weekend, with no less than five crashes.

He will start seventh on the grid for the GP, which gets under way at 2.00pm (1200 GMT).

On Saturday, he finished 11th in the sprint race, the first time he has failed to win in 12 starts at the Sachsenring, explaining that he had "taken a calmer approach" than during qualifying, when he crashed three times.

"The priority was to avoid another crash and finish the race to prepare for tomorrow," he added.

