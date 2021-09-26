Story ProgressBack to home
Lewis Hamilton 1st F1 Driver To Reach 100 Wins With Victory At Russian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix for his 100th Formula One Grand Prix success on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton won the Russian GP in Sochi on Sunday.© AFP
Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix for his 100th Formula One Grand Prix success at Sochi on Sunday. In treacherous rain the seven-time world champion reached the unprecedented century in his Mercedes after being stuck on 99 since the British Grand Prix in July.
Hamilton also took over the championship lead from Max Verstappen, who finished second.
More to follow...
