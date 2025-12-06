Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton crashed in the final practice of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday. The thrilling three-way title battle will be decided on Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit. McLaren driver Lando Norris is 12 points ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen and 16 ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Verstappen is aiming for his fifth straight F1 title — Norris and Piastri are chasing their first. All three drivers have won seven races.

Mercedes driver George Russell led third practice ahead of Norris and Verstappen, with Piastri fifth.

Hamilton lost the rear of the Ferrari coming out of Turn 9 and spun full circle before sliding into the barriers, bringing out the red flag. He stepped out of the car and picked up some of the debris himself.

Hamilton owns F1 records for most wins (104) and pole positions (104) but called his own performance “ terrible ” this season.

The 40-year-old Briton won a sprint race in China in March, but nothing else this season. He has not even been on the podium in a main race this campaign.

Norris had a scare during third practice when he narrowly avoided running into the back of Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull, swerving around him just in time.

Toward the end of practice, Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli lurched into the side of Tsunoda's Red Bull in the pit lane as Tsunoda was driving past him.

Norris showed good pace to lead Friday's first two practice sessions ahead of Verstappen.

Taking the pole is crucial in Abu Dhabi, where overtaking is hard on the 58-lap circuit.

Every driver starting on pole has won the race since 2015. The last not to do so was Nico Rosberg a year earlier, when he was beaten by his then-Mercedes teammate Hamilton.

Norris will win the title if he's on the podium in Abu Dhabi. Even if Verstappen wins, the Dutchman needs Norris to be fourth or lower. If Piastri wins, he requires Norris to finish outside the top five.

Norris had the chance to wrap up the title at last week's Qatar Grand Prix but a botched strategy call by McLaren handed Verstappen the win, boosting his chances of a fifth straight title to equal Michael Schumacher's feat with Ferrari from 2000-04.

Verstappen's victory in Qatar was his 70th overall. His title chances were suddenly improved after Norris and Piastri were disqualified in Las Vegas.

After winning the Dutch GP on Aug. 31 for his seventh victory, Piastri led by Norris by 34 points and was 104 ahead of Verstappen, who had won just two races.

Piastri, who is looking to become the first Australian champion in 45 years, hasn't won in eight races since his Zandvoort win.

When Norris won the Brazil GP sprint race in early November, he moved 39 ahead of Verstappen with four races to go.

Verstappen also qualified in 16th for the main race in Sao Paulo and said he could “ forget about ” winning the title at that point.

