 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Wins French GP To Extend Mercedes' Unbeaten Run To 10

Updated: 23 June 2019 20:55 IST

Lewis Hamilton repeated his pole-to-flag triumph of 2018 with a flawless drive to his fourth win in succession.

Lewis Hamilton Wins French GP To Extend Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton scorched to an emphatic victory ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas. © AFP

Lewis Hamilton extended his championship lead and continued his relentless run of success on Sunday when he scorched to an emphatic victory ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the French Grand Prix on Sunday. The defending five-time champion repeated his pole-to-flag triumph of 2018 with a flawless drive to his fourth win in succession, sixth this season and 79th of his career. His victory extended Mercedes' unbeaten start to the 2019 season to eight races and their overall winning streak to 10, the Silver Arrows leaving their main rivals trailing in their wake again.

In sweltering conditions, he extended his title race lead over Bottas to 36 points – with Charles Leclerc finishing a strong third following a determined drive in his Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull ahead of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari and the resurgent McLaren of Carlos Sainz.

Vettel, who started seventh after a troubled qualifying, took a late pit stop for fresh tyres and snatched fastest lap and a track record by 0.024 seconds from Hamilton in the final seconds.

Daniel Ricciardo was seventh for Renault ahead of Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo and Nico Hulkenberg in the second Renault with Lando Norris finishing 10th despite hydraulics problems in the second McLaren.

“It's definitely been a really good weekend,” said a beaming Hamilton. “It's such a challenge out there and I live that, really trying to find the edge.

“I couldn't do it without this incredible team and we are creating history – and I am so proud to be part of it.”

Bottas, who resisted a late charge from Leclerc, said: “Ultimately, Lewis was quicker today and I couldn't match his pace.”

Leclerc said: “I gave it everything, but the Mercedes are just too quick.”

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mercedes Mercedes Ferrari Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lewis Hamilton extends his championship lead
  • Lewis Hamilton won the French GP ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas
  • His victory extended Mercedes unbeaten start to the 2019 season
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton Powers To French Grand Prix Pole
Lewis Hamilton Powers To French Grand Prix Pole
French Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Tops Valtteri Bottas In Free Practice As Mercedes Rule Again
French Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Tops Valtteri Bottas In Free Practice As Mercedes Rule Again
Ferrari Drops Appeal Against Sebastian Vettel Penalty
Ferrari Drops Appeal Against Sebastian Vettel Penalty
Ferrari Plan Appeal After Sebastian Vettel Second-Place Canadian Grand Prix Furore
Ferrari Plan Appeal After Sebastian Vettel Second-Place Canadian Grand Prix Furore
Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton Resists Heavy Pressure To Secure Emotional Win For Niki Lauda
Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton Resists Heavy Pressure To Secure Emotional Win For Niki Lauda
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.