 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton On Top In New F1 Season's First Exchanges, Ferrari Flatter To Deceive

Updated: 15 March 2019 14:01 IST

Sebastian Vettel, who has won the Australian Grand Prix for the past two years, could only manage fifth

Lewis Hamilton On Top In New F1 Season
Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two in Friday's practice session © AFP

Lewis Hamilton made a mockery of his claim that Ferrari would be half-a-second quicker at the Australian Grand Prix by easily clocking the fastest times in the season's opening practice sessions on  Friday. The Briton led a Mercedes one-two in the second session as he powered round the Albert Park circuit under clear skies with a best of one minute 22.600 seconds among his 33 laps. It bettered his pace-setting 1:23.599 in the opening practice as he kickstarted his bid for a sixth world title.

Valtteri Bottas was second (1:22.648) with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third (1:23.400), marginally ahead of impressive new teammate Pierre Gasly, who was promoted this year from Toro Rosso.

Sebastian Vettel, who has won in Melbourne for the past two years, could only manage fifth, nearly a second adrift of arch-rival Hamilton, while Ferrari partner Charles Leclerc struggled to ninth, straddling the kerb and spinning as he pushed hard late in the day.

Vettel slid onto the grass at turn one early in the afternoon run.  

"Check the car in turns one and four. Feels quite odd... Seems to be something wrong. Box," he said on the team radio. He recovered but later told the team his car was "still a bit wobbly".

The man Leclerc replaced at Ferrari, Finnish former world champion Kimi Raikkonen, pushed his Alfa Romeo - formerly Sauber - into sixth.

The Renaults of Niko Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo were sixth and seventh respectively.

Hamilton is gunning for a third world crown in a row to close in on Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven.

Much had been made of his insistence after pre-season testing in Barcelona that Ferrari were up to half-a-second faster, but he quickly put that fallacy to bed.

On soft tyres, the 34-year-old, who has triumphed twice in Melbourne, in 2008 and 2015, was always the man to catch as he angles for an 84th pole position.

Toro Rosso new boy Alexander Albon had a troubled introduction to Formula One, losing his front wing in a crash at turn two in the first practice.

His car was repaired and ready for session two but he slid onto the gravel again, managing to stay away from the wall, and then skidded onto the grass.

"Oh my God, my finger got stuck on the headrest," he said on the team radio in explaining the gravel run.

It was also a frustrating day for Poland's Robert Kubica, in his first Formula One drive since his right arm was partially severed in a horror rallying accident eight years ago.

His fastest time of 1:26.655 for Williams was the slowest on a day marred by the sudden death on Thursday of long-serving and well-respected Formula One race director Charlie Whiting.

FIA chief Jean Todt held a minute's silence to mark his passing in a press conference, with deputy race director Michael Masi fulfilling Whiting's duties in Melbourne.

Comments
Topics : Mercedes Ferrari Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Max Verstappen
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Briton led a Mercedes one-two in Friday's practice session
  • Vettel, who has won in Melbourne for the past two years, was 5th
  • The new F1 season will kick off with the Australian GP on Sunday
Related Articles
Sebastian Vettel Fired Up To Return Ferrari To The Top
Sebastian Vettel Fired Up To Return Ferrari To The Top
Confident Lewis Hamilton Predicts "Toughest Battle Yet" With Ferrari
Confident Lewis Hamilton Predicts "Toughest Battle Yet" With Ferrari
Melbourne Not Barcelona Key For Lewis Hamilton As Sebastian Vettel Edges Testing
Melbourne Not Barcelona Key For Lewis Hamilton As Sebastian Vettel Edges Testing
Mercedes Have "Hill To Climb" To Match Fast Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Have "Hill To Climb" To Match Fast Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen "Very Positive" After Testing New Red Bull Car At Silverstone
Max Verstappen "Very Positive" After Testing New Red Bull Car At Silverstone
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.