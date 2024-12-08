Lewis Hamilton ended his glorious 12-year spell at Mercedes with cheers and tears on Sunday after finishing a rousing fourth from starting 16th in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion, who will turn 40 before he races with Ferrari next season, stirred emotions with his driving and his words after a classic recovery drive that saw him pass team-mate George Russell on the final lap. "When he (race engineer Pete Bonnington) said 'hammer time' I did notice, in the moment, that it was the last time I'm going to hear that," said an emotional Hamilton afterwards. "It really clicked for me in that moment. "It was a really, really hard race naturally where I was, I didn't get as great a start as this one here, my team-mate next season (pointing to nearby Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc) and the first stint was really, really difficult.

"I wasn't losing hope, but it just wasn't going as well as I thought it would.

"I didn't give up, I kept pushing and thinking 'come on, we can get there' and switched on to the different tyres and the car came alive. I wanted to finish on as much as a high and give every ounce of me to the team as they have given to me all these years."

Before spinning 'donuts' in his car to the cheers of a chanting crowd and posing for photographs with individual team members, Hamilton had spoken eloquently of his feelings and his love for the 'silver arrows' team in radio exchanges.

"That was the drive of a world champion," said Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.

"The drive of a world champion. Amazing!"

Bonnington said: "Stellar drive today bud, it's been a pleasure all the way."

Hamilton replied: "The pleasure's been mine. We dreamed alone, but together we believed and as a team we achieved things, thank you for all the courage, the determination and the passion for seeing me and supporting me.

"What started out as a leap of faith turned into a journey into the history books. We did everything together and I'm so grateful to everyone back at the factory from the bottom of my heart. All the best."

Bonnington added: "It's been an amazing journey and I'm so grateful to have been a part of this chapter of your life and best of luck for the next one."

In a final comment, team boss Toto Wolff said: "We love you too and you're always going to be part of the family. And if we can't win, you should win."

In 12 seasons, Hamilton started 246 races with Mercedes, a record for a driver with a single team. He won 84, secured 13 other podium finishes and claimed 78 pole positions and six of his seven drivers' world championships.

In a final social media post, he wrote: "It's been real. I love you all."

