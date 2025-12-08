As the checkered flag waved in Abu Dhabi, a gruelling Formula 1 season came to its conclusion, but not before crowning a new champion in the form of McLaren's Lando Norris. The young Briton, long heralded as a talent who could one day rule the sport like his compatriot Lewis Hamilton once did, finally lifted the trophy. His victory wasn't just a triumph for McLaren or the dedicated F1 fanbase, it was a moment that drew attention from rivals and even athletes from other sports. Max Verstappen, the man who was competing with Norris for the top spot in the drivers' championship, was among the first ones to congratulate the 26-year-old.

"Unbelievably proud," Verstappen wrote on social media. "We never gave up and kept pushing until the very end... @lando congratulations on your first championship. Well done mate."

Unbelievably proud We never gave up and kept pushing until the very end. Thank you @redbullracing, Honda and everyone for your support along the way!!!@LandoNorris congratulations on your first championship. Well done mate pic.twitter.com/bASx4nhvMU — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 7, 2025

The final race was a testament to the respect forged in intense competition. F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, himself a multiple world champion, struggled to hide his joy, especially upon seeing a fellow drive from the United Kingdom topping the drivers' charts.

"I'm really, really happy for Lando. Winning your first world title is truly special. The UK continues to pump out great drivers," he said.

"I've been asked a bit, I was thinking of not saying too much really, just other than I'm really really happy for him, but winning your first World Championship… pic.twitter.com/hQWcvlvGrn — sim (@simsgazette) December 7, 2025

The significance of a British driver clinching the championship had an impact much beyond the boundaries of the sport. It even prompted congratulatory messages from the highest office in the country. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to X, as he wrote: "Congratulations @LandoNorris, Britain's new @F1 champion! An unbelievable season and so well deserved."

An unbelievable season and so well deserved. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 7, 2025

Even the tennis world stopped and took notice of what happened in Abu Dhabi as wishes poured in. The legendary Novak Djokovic, a man familiar with the pinnacle of sporting success, posted on Instagram: "Congratulations Lando What a season! You are a World champion @lando."

Djokovic, who was present at an F1 Sprint Race earlier in the season, showed that he is truly a Formula 1 follower.

The 2025 Australian Open and Wimbledon winner, Jannik Sinner, was present in Abu Dhabi for the final race. Sinner, a known F1 enthusiast, witnessed the historic moment live, at the circuit.

"What a day Incredible to watch," he shared, "Huge congrats @lando on your first F1 World Championship ."

Spain's young star, Carlos Alcaraz, added his concise but powerful endorsement: " Many congrats @lando!"

Lando Norris's F1 World Championship wasn't merely a victory in a race; it was a universally celebrated achievement that transcended the usual boundaries of the sport.