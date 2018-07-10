Kimi Raikkonen's wife Mintuu came to the defence of her husband, blasting Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton for "crying like a girl" and urging him to take up "ballet". Hamilton took a swipe at Raikkonen and Ferrari at the end of a controversial British Grand Prix , questioning their "interesting tactics". Hamilton finished second after an opening lap collision with Raikkonen that had knocked him to last position. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff called the collision "either incompetence or deliberate". Post the race, Raikkonen's wife posted a message on her Instagram story: "If you cry like a girl when you lose, do ballet."

After the British GP, the Mercedes driver struggled to hide his disappointment. He avoided a post-race interview and his body language as he kept away from Raikkonen in the pre-podium room and during the champagne spraying told its own story.

When he was eventually interviewed on the podium after the two Ferrari men had departed, Hamilton took a swipe at his rivals: "Interesting tactics, I would say, from their side, but we'll do what we can to fight them."

However, Hamilton backtracked on his comments, saying he had accepted the Finn's apology for driving into him and learned from his own "dumb" reaction to the incident.

Later, he also admitted that he deserved some of the criticism that came his way.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Hamilton started the race from pole position, but after a bad start and the collision with Raikkonen fell to 19th, and last, before recovering to finish second behind title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

In France, two weeks earlier, Vettel drove into Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes on the opening lap. In both cases, the stewards penalised the Ferrari drivers for the incidents.

On Sunday, Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff said: "In James Allison's words 'do you think it is deliberate or incompetence?' so this leaves us with a judgement."

Ferrari chief Maurizio Arrivabene was livid as he responded on Monday.

"I came here to clarify, if he actually said something like that," said Arrivabene, speaking to Sky Italia about Allison, who left Ferrari in mid-2016 and joined Mercedes in 2017.

"I mean, he should be ashamed of himself, because he worked many years in Maranello, he took quite a bit of money from Maranello, as well...

"Today, he's doing his job. You have to be elegant and know how to lose. We are here in England. Sometimes, they want to teach us how to be gentlemen. He should start first."

(With AFP Inputs)