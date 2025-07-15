A student from the Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL) internship programme appears in Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula 1 movie, the organisers of the Indian Racing League said on Monday. The intern, trained as a data analyst under RPPL's free five-weekend motorsport internship, was seen in a garage scene in the film. RPPL founder Akhilesh Reddy said the internship is part of the Indian Racing League's broader effort to build a talent pipeline in motorsport. “We are not just supporting drivers but also engineers and mechanics. In the last three years, 18 students from the programme have been placed with international teams,” Reddy said.

According to RPPL, one intern is currently with the Ferrari Academy, another with Williams F1, and four are working with MP Motorsport in Formula 2.

The internship — offered free to engineering students — provides hands-on training on race cars over five weekends. “This kind of exposure would cost £3,000 for two weekends in the UK. We're offering it for free,” Reddy said.

RPPL made the announcement at the Indian Racing Festival 2025 driver draft in Mumbai, where team line-ups for the upcoming season of the Indian Racing League were also revealed.