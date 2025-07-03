George Russell heads into his home British Grand Prix this weekend haunted by rumours, and unconfirmed reports, that fierce rival and four-time world champion Max Verstappen has accepted an offer to replace him next year. As Formula One returns to the circuit that hosted its first world championship race 75 years ago, the 27-year-old Briton may be caught on the horns of an extraordinary dilemma as he seeks a fifth career victory to secure his seat, and his future, with Mercedes.

If he wins, and overhauls Verstappen in the drivers' title race, he may in so doing allow the Dutchman, also 27, to trigger an exit clause in his Red Bull contract, which is due to run to 2028.

It is widely believed that if Verstappen is not in the top three in the championship at the end of July –- with a realistic chance of claiming a fifth crown -– he can seal a move elsewhere, a prospect given impetus on Wednesday by reports claiming he has already said yes to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Ahead of Sunday's race, Verstappen is third on 155 points and Russell fourth on 146.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Verstappen and Wolff have held "concrete negotiations" which resulted in the Dutchman giving his consent. No details were given and the story was not confirmed.

However, as veteran British commentator and former F1 driver Martin Brundle, a close confidante of Russell, suggested: "There's no smoke without fire."

He added Russell was "nervous and ringing around a little bit". "Something is up," Brundle told Sky Sports F1.

- 'Sadistic' -

Russell is sure to gain widespread sympathy and support from a big Silverstone crowd -– 500,000 are expected over the four days -- who will back fellow-Britons Lando Norris of McLaren and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari, hoping one of them triumphs to ignite celebrations.

The end of a fierce heatwave may assist Mercedes and Russell, who struggle in high temperatures, to find the form that carried him to victory in Canada, but he knows even that may not be enough to persuade Wolff if Verstappen finds an exit from his contract.

Wolff was coy in Austria last weekend. "You need to be respectful towards the stakeholders in that process -– the organisation, the drivers… everybody. You need to understand the way forward," he said.

"I don't want to be sadistic in letting a driver wait or not taking any decisions when it should be taken."

For Russell, should he not be offered a new contract after three years with the Silver Arrows, there are few openings and the only top-level vacancy may be as Verstappen's successor at Red Bull.

All this will only add spice to a weekend that may be dominated by the McLaren duo of championship leader Oscar Piastri and Norris, who will have the backing of 10,000 fans in a grandstand named after him as he seeks to overhaul a 15-point deficit at the top of the standings.

The pair dominated last Sunday's Austrian race to record their fourth 1-2 of the year, and will be chasing a first Silverstone win for McLaren since Hamilton in 2008.

Norris claimed victory last Sunday, but Piastri led him home for the other three 1-2s and has won five races this year.

"It's my favourite weekend of the year," said Norris. "To have my family, friends, home fans and so many of the team there supporting us takes it to another level."

Hamilton, driving a Ferrari on home asphalt for the first time, will also hope to rouse emotions as the Italian team seek to build on an improved finish last weekend thanks to an upgraded floor.

After claiming a stunning record ninth home win last year, he will hope for at least his first podium of the season having finished fourth behind team-mate Charles Leclerc and the two McLarens in Austria.

Last year, his win broke a run of 52 races without a victory and was one of the most famous of his record total of 105.

