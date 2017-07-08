 
don't
miss
All Sports
Formula 1
Formula 1

Formula One: Valtteri Bottas Beats Sebastian Vettel To Austrian Grand Prix Pole

Updated: 08 July 2017 19:41 IST

The Finn clocked a best lap of one minute and 4.251 seconds to outpace championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by four hundredths of a second.

Formula One: Valtteri Bottas Beats Sebastian Vettel To Austrian Grand Prix Pole
Valtteri Bottas upstaged both title protagonists by claiming his 2nd pole position for Mercedes. © AFP

Valtteri Bottas upstaged both title protagonists on Saturday by claiming his second pole position for Mercedes in a tense qualifying session for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. The Finn clocked a best lap of one minute and 4.251 seconds to outpace championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by four hundredths of a second. Briton Lewis Hamilton, who trails Vettel by 14 points in the title race, was third fastest in the second Mercedes, but will start the race from eighth on the grid due to a five-place penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change.

The session ended in some disarray when Frenchman Romain Grosjean stopped his Haas out on the track to bring out a series of yellow flags that prevented any final fast laps.

Finn Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion, will start from third in the second Ferrari ahead of Australian Daniel Ricciardo and his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, backed by a crowd including 10,000 Dutch fans at the Red Bull Ring.

Grosjean was seventh ahead of Mexican Sergio Perez and his Force India team-mate Esteban Ocon, with Spaniard Carlos Sainz 10th for Toro Rosso.

Topics : Mercedes Ferrari Red Bull Racing Valtteri Bottas Sebastian Vettel Duncan Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Daniel Ricciardo Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bottas claimed his second pole position for Mercedes
  • He clocked a best lap of 1 minute and 4.251 seconds
  • Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to start second
Related Articles
Azerbaijan GP: Sebastian Vettel Is 'Disgrace', 'Prove You're A Man', Says Lewis Hamilton
Azerbaijan GP: Sebastian Vettel Is 'Disgrace', 'Prove You're A Man', Says Lewis Hamilton
Azerbaijan GP: Daniel Ricciardo Wins Title As Sebastian Vettel And Lewis Hamilton Clash
Azerbaijan GP: Daniel Ricciardo Wins Title As Sebastian Vettel And Lewis Hamilton Clash
Azerbaijan GP: Lewis Hamilton Grabs Pole Ahead Of Teammate Valtteri Bottas
Azerbaijan GP: Lewis Hamilton Grabs Pole Ahead Of Teammate Valtteri Bottas
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.