Kevin Magnussen on Wednesday returned to the Haas Formula One team to replace Russian driver Nikita Mazepin who was sacked following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Haas said 29-year-old Magnussen had signed a "multi-year contract agreement" and the Dane will drive in the official pre-season test at Bahrain from Thursday to Saturday. "I'm delighted to welcome Kevin Magnussen back to Haas F1 Team," said Guenther Steiner, the Haas team boss.

"When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us."

Mazepin and Haas's Russian title sponsor Uralkali had their contracts terminated last Saturday as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin's father Dmitry is a non-executive director of Uralkali, a group specialising in potash.

Magnussen, a veteran of 119 career Formula One starts -- with a podium finish on his debut in 2014 -- previously raced for Haas between 2017-2020 after stints with McLaren and Renault.

He scored a career-high ninth place finish in the world championship with Haas in 2018.