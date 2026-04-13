The roar of high-performance engines is set to return to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), as the Indian Government has officially signalled its intent to bring Formula 1 back to the country by 2027. Following recent discussions, the Sports Minister has expressed confidence that the long-standing hurdles that saw the Indian Grand Prix exit the calendar after 2013 are finally being dismantled. While the Indian Government has declared itself "ready" to host the race, the final inclusion depends on the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM). The BIC is expected to be a serious contender for a slot on the 2027 calendar.

"We are aiming to host Formula 1 in 2027. We have had favourable talks with the FIA. The event will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida, even though we have tracks in Chennai and Hyderabad. MotoGP will come to India before Formula One does," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said during a briefing.

Historically, the "tax-heavy" classification of F1 as entertainment rather than sport was what drove the sport away from India. The Ministry has indicated that tax issues will be settled, providing the fiscal clarity required by international organisers and teams.

The Ministry has set a tight deadline, stating that all logistical and circuit-related arrangements for Formula 1 will be completed within the next three to six months.

"All the tax and infrastructure issues will be settled. In the next 3-6 months, India will be ready to host Formula One once again," Mandaviya said.

The BIC, located in Greater Noida, remains one of the most technical and well-regarded tracks designed by Hermann Tilke. Despite the hiatus, the circuit has recently hosted successful international events, including MotoGP, proving its capability to handle world-class racing.

The Sports Minister also revealed that India is set to host a MotoGP event before the return of F1.

"MotoGP will come to India before Formula One does. The FMSCI will be given recognition. They will have the next round of talks with the FIA and also sign a contract for the event to happen in India. Three companies have spoken to me and shown their interest in organising Formula 1 in India," he concluded.

Formula One races were held in Noida for only three seasons (2011, 2012, and 2013) at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Sebastian Vettel, driving for Red Bull Racing, won all three editions of the event. The return of F1 is viewed as more than just a sporting event, but a strategic move to boost India's profile as a global sports hub.

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