Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole for the fourth consecutive year at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Monaco driver, aiming to follow up his win at Monza last time out, is joined on the front row of Sunday's race by McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen's recent woes continued, with Red Bull's Dutch driver only qualifying sixth as he aims to end a six-race losing run.

Lando Norris, 62 points behind Verstappen in the world championship with eight more races remaining, starts way back in 17th after being knocked out in the first qualifying session.

Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz starts on the second row with for company Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

George Russell posted the fifth fastest time in qualifying to set off on the third row beside Verstappen.

Norris knows he has a mountain to scale from the rear of the grid on the narrow streets of Baku where overtaking opportunities are limited.

"I'm not expecting a lot from 17th, but we will put in a good plan tonight and do our best" said the Briton.

