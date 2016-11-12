Ferrari to Appeal Sebastian Vettel Penalty Case

Sebastian Vettel was given a 10-second penalty that relegated him from 3rd to 5th in Mexican Grand Prix.

Sao Paulo:

Ferrari have given notification of the team's intention to appeal following a decision by the stewards at the Mexican Grand Prix not to review a penalty given to Sebastian Vettel.

The stewards reached their decision late Friday after a teleconference.

The four-time world champion was given a ten-seconds penalty that relegated him from third to fifth in the final result after he had, at first, taken a place in the podium celebrations.

Ferrari said they had new evidence to present to the stewards, but after hearing the team's representations, the request for a review was rejected.