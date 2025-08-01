Fernando Alonso will miss the first practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday because of a back injury and could be in doubt for the race itself. Aston Martin said in a post on X that the two-time Formula 1 champion “has been managing a muscular injury in his back” since last week's Belgian Grand Prix He will be replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich for the first session Friday and continue treatment before the team decides who will compete.

“A decision will then be made on Fernando's participation in (second practice) and the remainder of the weekend in due course,” Aston Martin said.

Brazilian driver Drugovich is in his fourth season as Aston Martin reserve but has yet to race in F1. He was the 2022 champion in Formula 2.

