Formula One great Michael Schumacher now uses his eyes to communicate with his close ones, according to a report, almost 12 years on from the skiing tragedy that changed his life. The seven-time F1 champion has been kept away from public eye for over a decade since a horrific skiing accident in December, 2013. While reports have claimed that he currently resides in Switzerland, details about his health condition have been kept confidential since the accident. According to a report in The Express, the 56-year-old cannot speak as a consequence of his injuries.

The report also revealed that very few people are allowed to visit his family home, mostly limited to family members, close friends, or necessary medical personnel.

"Visitors to the Schumacher home have become exceptionally uncommon in the years following his accident," the report said.

In 2024, several media outlets in Europe reported that 'Schumi' made his first public appearance in over a decade, having attended the wedding of his daughter Gina. The ceremony took place at a villa in Mallorca, Spain.

According to various reports, Schumacher's wife Corinna, who oversees her husband's treatment, bought the luxury villa from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Former world champion Sebastian Vettel, who is close to Schumacher and his family, also revealed last year that the F1 legend "is not doing well".

Schumacher's lawyer, Felix Damm, however, has revealed that the former F1 driver's family has decided not to make his final health report public due to privacy concerns.

"It was always about protecting private things. We considered whether a final report about Michael's health could be the right way to do this," Damm told German media outlet LTO, as quoted by SI.com.

Earlier this year, Schumacher reportedly signed a crash helmet for auction with the help of his wife Corinna.