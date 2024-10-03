After his life-threatening skiing accident in 2013, Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's life has changed immeasurably over the years. Since then, details about his health condition have been kept confidential. It has been reported in the past that Schumacher has been residing in Switzerland. However, European media recently reported that Schumacher made his first public appearance in over a decade, having attended the wedding of his daughter Gina this week.

The ceremony took place at a villa in Mallorca, Spain. The report also added that the guests were not allowed to take pictures of the venue.

Elisabetta Gregoraci, wife of current Alpine F1 team supervisor Flavio Briatore, has made a heartbreaking revelation about how Schumacher communicates.

"Michael doesn't speak, he communicates with his eyes. Only three people can visit him and I know who they are. They moved to Spain and his wife has set up a hospital in that house," Gregoraci said on Italian reality TV show 'Grande Fratello', as quoted by Express.co.uk.

According to reports in local media, Schumacher's wife Corinna bought the luxury villa from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

A few months ago, former world champion Sebastian Vettel, who is close to Schumacher and his family, recently revealed that the F1 legend "is not doing well".

Schumacher's lawyer, Felix Damm, however, has revealed that the former F1 driver's family has decided not to make his final health report public due to privacy concerns.

"It was always about protecting private things. We considered whether a final report about Michael's health could be the right way to do this," Damm told German media outlet LTO, as quoted by SI.com.

Damm also stated that Schumacher's family would have come under pressure from the media to release timely health updates, had they released the final health report.

"But that wouldn't have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated 'water level reports' and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped."

"They [the media] could pick up on such a report again and again and as 'and what does it look like now?' one, two, three months or years after the message," he added. "If we then wanted to take action against this reporting, we would have to deal with the argument of voluntary self-disclosure," he added.

