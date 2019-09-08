 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Watch: Formula 3 Driver Incredibly Walks Away From Terrifying Crash At Monza

Updated: 08 September 2019 11:25 IST

Alex Peroni's car revolved and somersaulted in the accident before landing upside down high up against the barriers.

Watch: Formula 3 Driver Incredibly Walks Away From Terrifying Crash At Monza
Alex Peroni hit a raised kerb on the race track at Monza and flipped through the air multiple times. © Twitter

Alex Peroni, a 19-year-old Formula 3 driver, was involved in a horror crash during Saturday's race ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying. Peroni hit a raised kerb on the race track at Monza and flipped through the air multiple times. The Australian teenager was launched through the air after hitting the 'sausage kerb' at the famous Italian race track. However, Alex Peroni remarkably walked away from the terrifying incident. It was later on Saturday that Peroni suffered a fractured vertebra and concussion after the spectacular crash into the fencing.

Peroni was able to climb out and walk away from his car when his car took off and spiralled after hitting a 'sausage kerb' at the Parabolica corner at the Monza circuit.

Watch the horrifying incident:

His car revolved and somersaulted in the accident before landing upside down high up against the barriers.

"That was a big one. Currently recovering in hospital with a broken vertebra," the 19-year-old said on social media.

"Not sure the recovery time, but hope to be back in the car as soon as possible."

The kerb was removed by organisers before Formula One free practice and qualifying.

Peroni's crash comes a week on from the death of French driver Anthoine Hubert after a Formula Two race crash at the Belgian Grand Prix it was another shocking image for the sport.

Hubert, who was considered a serious talent by Renault's F1 set up, died aged 22 following a three-car pile-up also involving Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi at the exit of the Raidillon corner, one of the fastest sections of the quick Spa-Francorchamps track.

His death came after he hit a wall at Raidillon and smashed into Correa at high speed, flipping the American's Sauber junior team car upside down and shattering Hubert's vehicle, the main monocoque separating from the rear.

The impact was so severe that Correa's feet were left exposed as the nose cone of his car was destroyed and he was trapped in the cockpit.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Monza Italian Grand Prix
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Alex Peroni suffers horror crash at Monza
  • The 19-year-old F3 driver hit a raised kerb on the race track at Monza
  • Peroni suffered a fractured vertebra and concussion
Related Articles
Italian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc On Monza Pole After Qualifying "Mess"
Italian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc On Monza Pole After Qualifying "Mess"
Lewis Hamilton Wins Italian Grand Prix As Ferrari Flounder
Lewis Hamilton Wins Italian Grand Prix As Ferrari Flounder
Kimi Raikkonen Edges Sebastian Vettel To Italian Grand Prix Pole As Ferrari Roar
Kimi Raikkonen Edges Sebastian Vettel To Italian Grand Prix Pole As Ferrari Roar
Force India Concede Fourth Place Despite Double Points Finish
Force India Concede Fourth Place Despite Double Points Finish
Nico Rosberg Wins Italian GP, Reduces Lewis Hamilton
Nico Rosberg Wins Italian GP, Reduces Lewis Hamilton's Lead to Two Points
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.