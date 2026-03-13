As Formula 1 returned with sweeping technical changes and a fresh competitive edge, former South African and RCB star AB de Villiers weighed in on the new season, and singled out one of its most exciting young prospects. With George Russell taking victory in the opener and Mercedes looking strong early, AB admitted the regulation shifts make this season "incredibly interesting to see how that evolves." However, it was 18-year-old rookie Arvid Lindblad, who has Indian heritage, that truly caught his eye.

"An 18-year-old with a bit of fire - that is very exciting to see," AB said on FanCode. "He's got some Indian roots, he's only 18, and to be amongst the points after his first race is seriously impressive."

Lindblad went wheel-to-wheel with Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in a fearless debut performance. Highlighting the rookie's mentality, AB quoted his post-race words:

"I'm not here to roll over and give them the place, I'm here to fight."

Reflecting on the youngster's presence, AB added: "Being 18, yes, you have that exuberance of youth. But you need confidence, and I call it quiet confidence. You don't have to be arrogant. You don't always have to say something. It's in the way you carry yourself, your body language."

A long-time F1 enthusiast, AB has often spoken about his love for sport beyond cricket. Whether it's tennis, rugby, golf or motorsport, the former cricketer closely follows global competitions and frequently shares his insights across disciplines. His latest comments underline his growing interest in Formula 1, particularly as young talents reshape the grid.

With the season now underway, attention turns to the next race in China on March 15, as new rivalries, and rising stars, continue to define the campaign. Fans can catch all the Formula 1 action LIVE on FanCode.

