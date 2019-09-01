A Minute's Silence In Tribute To Formula Two Crash Victim Anthoine Hubert

A minute's silence was held to honour the late French racing driver Anthoine Hubert before Sunday's scheduled Formula Three race at the Belgian Grand Prix. Hubert, 22, was killed in a crash during Saturday's Formula Two race at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps circuit. A minute's silence will also be held before the start of the Formula One Grand Prix race later Sunday. Hubert's family stood holding his racing helmet at the front of a large group of racing team members and others during the brief reflective ceremony.

The scheduled F2 race was cancelled.

Other special tributes to the Renault-backed driver are being organised by fans through messages on social media.

These include a round of applause to honour Hubert on lap 19 of the Grand Prix race, marking a memory of his racing number.

The official minute of silence is set to be observed at 1453 local time (1253 GMT), said officials.

The race is due to begin at 1510.