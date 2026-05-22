Hosts Wolfsburg were held to a scoreless draw by second division Paderborn in the first leg of their relegation play-off on Thursday, inching the Wolves closer to the drop. Bundesliga champions in 2009, Wolfsburg have been in the top flight since their first promotion in 1997. They will now need to win away at Paderborn on Monday to play in the Bundesliga next season. Wolfsburg's best chance came in the 67th minute, when visiting goalie Dennis Seimen leapt low to his left to keep out a free-kick from former Manchester United and Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

With six minutes to go, Filip Bilbija's clever lob was cleared off the line by Joakim Maehle.

The Bundesliga relegation play-offs bring together the third-last team in the top flight and the third-placed side in the second division.

If relegated, Wolfsburg will be go down alongside Heidenheim and St Pauli.

Traditional giants Schalke and debutants Elversberg have already sealed promotion to next season's Bundesliga.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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