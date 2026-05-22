It was in 2023 that Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the football world by joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Manchester United. Since his move to the Middle East, the Portuguese football icon has taken the league to new heights and paved the way for more superstars to join him. While scoring goals was never a problem for Ronaldo, a lack of titles had become an issue at Al-Nassr. However, on Thursday, Ronaldo finally won a major trophy with the club, putting an end to an excruciating wait. The 41-year-old Portugal star scored twice in a 4-1 win over Damac to help Al-Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title.

It is the team's first major trophy since Ronaldo joined more than three years ago. Ronaldo lifted the silverware just two days after being named in Portugal's squad for the upcoming World Cup, which will mark a record-extending sixth appearance at the tournament. The victory secured the top spot for Al-Nassr, finishing two points ahead of city rivals Al-Hilal, who finished second despite completing the 34-game season undefeated.

Ronaldo struck his 27th and 28th league goals of the season in the second half, after Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman scored on either side of half-time to put Al-Nassr in control.

Taking to social media after the win, Ronaldo shared a video of his celebrations with the team, captioning the post: "It means so much to us. YALLA NASSR!"

It means so much to us YALLA NASSR! pic.twitter.com/Uw1HSc6smC — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 21, 2026

In another video shared by Al-Nassr, Ronaldo could be seen celebrating the title triumph by beating a drum.

Al-Nassr were leading 2-1 when Ronaldo restored his team's two-goal cushion just past the hour mark, curling a free-kick from the left side through traffic and into the net.

He added his second eight minutes from time, finishing high from close range to seal the result as the celebrations began in earnest. A visibly emotional Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, was substituted to a standing ovation with three minutes remaining.

With AP Inputs

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