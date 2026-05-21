The final day of ISL 2025-26 is here, and as many as five teams are in contention to lift the title. East Bengal are currently in pole position with 23 points and a sizeable goal difference. However, a 1-1 draw in the Kolkata Derby kept Mohun Bagan in contention as well, and they also have a good chance of claiming yet another trophy. Three other teams-Punjab FC, Mumbai City FC, and Jamshedpur FC-also have outside chances of being crowned champions. Ahead of the season's final day, here is a look at all the title scenarios for ISL 2025-26:

East Bengal (23 points from 12 matches)

East Bengal are in the best position to win the ISL title as they sit at the top of the points table. Although level on points with Mohun Bagan, they hold a +5 advantage on goal difference. A win will guarantee the title for them unless Mohun Bagan win their match and end up scoring six goals more than them. If East Bengal lose or draw their game, they will need Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC to either draw or lose, and the match between Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC to end in a draw.

Mohun Bagan (23 points from 12 matches)

Mohun Bagan need to win their match and hope that East Bengal either lose or draw their game. If both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal win their games, they will have to cover the five-goal difference between the two teams. If they lose or draw, they will need East Bengal to lose their match, Jamshedpur FC to either lose or draw, and the game between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC to end in a draw.

Punjab FC (22 points from 12 matches)

Nothing short of a win can guarantee the title for them. A win will take them to 25 points, and if Mohun Bagan and East Bengal both either lose or draw their games, Punjab FC will be crowned champions.

Mumbai City FC (22 points from 12 matches)

The same applies to Mumbai City FC as well, because only a win against Punjab FC can keep their title hopes alive. A win will take them to 25 points, and in that case, they will need both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan to drop points.

Jamshedpur FC (21 points from 12 matches)

Jamshedpur FC need to win their match, but it will take a lot of results to go their way in order for them to clinch the title. They will need East Bengal and Mohun Bagan to lose their games, while the match between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC needs to end in a draw.

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