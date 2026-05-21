For months, Elliot Anderson has looked destined for Manchester City. Another technically gifted midfielder shaped almost perfectly for the Pep Guardiola machine. But transfers are rarely just about trophies and the pedigree anymore. Sometimes they are about timing. And suddenly, the timing has changed. With Pep Guardiola expected to leave City at the end of the season, uncertainty now surrounds the blue half of Manchester. Recruitment plans that once felt inevitable suddenly look fragile. The club still has elite infrastructure, a solid core of players with sky-high ambitions, but for the first time in nearly a decade, there are questions about identity.

What exactly is Manchester City after Guardiola? Enzo Maresca, the name almost certain to succeed Pep, is exciting. But surely isn't as 'exciting' as Pep once was to the City fans.

And that seemingly uncertain wind could open the door for the other side of Manchester.

Because while City face the challenge of replacing the most influential coach of the modern era, Manchester United may finally have something they have lacked for years: a clear footballing vision.

And at the centre of that vision is Michael Carrick.

For a midfielder like Anderson, Carrick represents something uniquely attractive. Few coaches in English football understand tempo, positioning and midfield intelligence the way the former United playmaker does. Carrick's reputation among young English players continues to grow quietly inside football circles, not as a celebrity manager, but as a developer of players. Take Kobbie Mainoo for instance, for whom the only term that comes to mind is 'reborn'.

At City, Anderson could become another elite component in a system still searching for its next architect. At United, he could become the face of an entirely new era.

The symbolism would be impossible to ignore. One club entering uncertainty after the end of a dynasty. The other attempting a rebuild around youth, identity and English talent.

In many ways, Guardiola leaving may not simply reshape City's future. It could reshape United's as well. And if Elliot Anderson ultimately walks into Old Trafford instead of the Etihad, the moment people look back on may not be the transfer itself.

It may be the day Guardiola decided to leave Manchester.

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