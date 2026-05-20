Manchester City star Rodri is reportedly desperately looking forward to securing a deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid after manager Pep Guardiola's era with the English football giants nears its conclusion, reported Goal.com on Wednesday. The Spanish star has long dreamt of playing for the club, and a change in Man City's leadership has opened the door for a potential move to the 15-time UEFA Champions League champions. Guardiola's presence was massive within Man City, and it shaped the careers of many superstars at the club, including Rodri himself. But with the 20-trophy-winning manager concluding his chapter with the club, it has altered the future of several players within the team.

For Rodri, Guardiola was a mentor who shaped him into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, and with him leaving, the emotional and professional ties with the Premier League have weakened considerably, paving the way for a move to his home country.

Real Madrid's admiration for Rodri has not been hidden. Since the retirement of Toni Kroos, a multiple-time La Liga and UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the club has felt the absence of a player capable of dictating the tempo from deep. The top management of the club feels that Rodri is the perfect player who could provide equilibrium to their star-studded squad.

The timing aligns as a major managerial shift is happening at Real Madrid itself, with Jose Mourinho reported to have reached a verbal agreement to be the next manager for the club. Rodri is viewed as a priority signing as Real Madrid aims to move into their next chapter after a trophyless 2025-26 season.

Rodri is also reportedly "very keen" on a return to Spain, having represented Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, but he is under contract with City till 2027, and the club are known to be tough negotiators.

Rodri's immense physical and technical qualities make him a quality player that Real Madrid can pursue, standing at over 1.90 m and offering a massive presence, along with the ability to dictate play both offensively and while applying pressure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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