Arsenal's title celebrations took place not on the field but in the training center after Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth crowned the Gunners the Premier League champions. Despite Erling Haaland's injury-time equaliser, Arsenal took an unassailable 4-point lead over Manchester City, securing their first league title in the post-Arsene Wenger era. While celebrations with the trophy have to wait, the players and support staff erupted with joy at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, where the celebrations took place.

Arsenal's triumph is a result of manager Mikel Arteta's persistent efforts since taking over the job in 2019. Over the last 6 years, Arsenal came close to winning the Premier League title thrice -- 2022/23, 2023/24, and 2024/25 seasons -- but ended up securing only the second spot in the points table.

At the age of 44 years and 54 days, Arteta has now become the third-youngest boss to win the Premier League. The only manager younger than Arteta to have won the English top-flight is Jose Mourinho, who won the title with Chelsea in 2004/05 at 42 years and 94 days, and then again in 2005/06 at 43 years and 93 days. Celebrations went on the entire night as Arteta inspired the Gunners to an unforgettable triumph.

These streets are our own pic.twitter.com/6vGfNKsNNI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 20, 2026

Arsenal have now secured four Premier League titles, moving two ahead of Liverpool and just one behind Chelsea. Manchester United remain the competition's most successful side with 13 Premier League wins, while Manchester City have won eight. The only other clubs to lift the trophy are Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City, who each have one title to their name.

Looking at the overall history of England's top flight, Arsenal's latest triumph takes their total league titles to 14, leaving them behind only Liverpool and Manchester United, who have both been crowned champions 20 times.

Arsenal's title-winning campaign has been driven by goals coming from across the squad. While Viktor Gyokeres (14 goals) leads the scoring charts, players such as Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino have also made consistent contributions throughout the season.

Similarly, assists have been shared too, with Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhaes contributing at least four each.

With ANI Inputs

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