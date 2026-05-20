Southampton were Tuesday expelled from the Championship play-off final after admitting to spying on a training session of semi-final opponents Middlesbrough. Middlesbrough have been reinstated and are set to face Hull at Wembley on Saturday for a place in the Premier League. Southampton will also be docked four points next season after admitting to multiple breaches of regulations related to the "unauthorised filming of other clubs' training" sessions, according to a statement from the English Football League.

"An independent disciplinary commission has today expelled Southampton from the Championship play-offs," the EFL said.

Southampton, relegated from the Premier League last season, confirmed they would appeal the sanctions.

The EFL said the parties were working to ensure an appeal could be heard on Wednesday.

"Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday's fixture," the EFL said.

Promotion to the Premier League is worth an estimated £200 million ($268 million) in extra revenue.

A member of the Southampton coaching staff was caught by Middlesbrough officials recording training on his phone.

The EFL confirmed further charges had been laid against Southampton, and that the club had also admitted observing training sessions ahead of matches against Oxford and Ipswich.

The first leg ended 0-0 before Southampton progressed with a 2-1 win after extra-time in the second leg.

Middlesbrough issued a statement welcoming the outcome of the disciplinary commission hearing.

"We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct," it said.

Southampton have lost just once in their last 25 games, a 2-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City.

After a poor start to the season, they stormed into contention for promotion once Tonda Eckert took charge in November.

However, the future of the German coach at St. Mary's is now in doubt.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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