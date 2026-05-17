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Bruno Fernandes Ties Premier League Assist Record With 20th Of Season For Manchester United
By setting up Bryan Mbeumo for United's third goal against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Bruno Fernandes moved onto 20 assists, equal with the record held jointly by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).
File image of Bruno Fernandes.© AFP
Bruno Fernandes has tied the record for most assists in a single Premier League campaign. By setting up Bryan Mbeumo for United's third goal against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Fernandes moved onto 20 assists — equal with the record held jointly by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20). United has one game left in the league this season, at Brighton next weekend.
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