Bruno Fernandes has tied the record for most assists in a single Premier League campaign. By setting up Bryan Mbeumo for United's third goal against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Fernandes moved onto 20 assists — equal with the record held jointly by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20). United has one game left in the league this season, at Brighton next weekend.

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