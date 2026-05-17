Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Updates: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal square off in a highly-anticipated Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The arch rivals are tied on equal points at the top of the ISL 2025-26 table, and the winner of today's clash will become the favourites to win the title. Historically, Mohun Bagan hold the advantage, having never lost to East Bengal in the ISL. Both clubs have left star forwards on the bench; Mohun Bagan have Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings among the substitutes, while East Bengal have not named top-scorer Youssef Ezzejjari in their starting XI. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score, straight from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata:
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Mohun Bagan-East Bengal H2H
East Bengal have never defeated Mohun Bagan in the ISL. In 10 meetings, Mohun Bagan have won 9, with the other ending in a draw. Can East Bengal secure a historic win today and march on towards their first ISL title?
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: East Bengal announce starting XI
Here is the East Bengal starting XI against Mohun Bagan! Star forward Youssef Ezzejjari is on the bench for today's match.
Ready to unleash #BangalPower— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) May 17, 2026
Your polas to take on the Mariners in the th #KolkataDerby #JoyEastBengal #ISL #MBSGEBFC pic.twitter.com/TKL6RI4WeF
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Mohun Bagan announce starting XI
Mohun Bagan have announced their starting XI against East Bengal! Jamie Maclaren starts up top. Dimi Petratos and Jason Cummings on the bench. It's a bold call to leave both on the bench for such a big game!
Three points and a derby on the line... Let's do this! #MBSG #JoyMohunBagan # #MBSGEBFC pic.twitter.com/723TKDkWPr— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) May 17, 2026
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: The ISL table, as it stands
As it stands, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are second and third respectively in the ISL table, tied on 22 points. Bengaluru FC are first in the table, on 23 points, but they've played 2 games more than the Kolkata rivals.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Kolkata derby time!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the most highly-anticipated Kolkata derby in years. Arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are tied on equal points at the top of the ISL 2025-26 table, with 2 games to go. The winner of today's match become favourites to win the title.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!