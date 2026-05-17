Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming, ISL: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal face off in one of the most highly-anticipated Kolkata derbies in many years. Both sides are locked on equal points at the top with two games to go in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season, meaning the winner of today's match would be favourites to win the title. Reigning champions Mohun Bagan enjoy the historical advantage, having never lost to their arch rivals in the ISL. However, East Bengal, managed by Oscar Bruzon and led by forward Youssef Ezzejjari, have launched a renewed title bid this season.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming, Indian Super League 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL football match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL football match will take place on Sunday, May 17 (IST).

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL football match be held?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL football match will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

What time will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL football match start?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL football match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL football match?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL football match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL football match?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL football match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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