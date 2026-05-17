FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom described as "excellent" and "constructive" the meeting held on Saturday in Istanbul with the Iranian federation to ensure Iran's participation in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Iranians are scheduled to be based and play all three of their group matches in the US in spite of the war currently being waged in the Middle East. "We've had an excellent meeting, a constructive meeting together with the Iran FA," said Grafstrom.

"I think we're working closely together and looking very much forward to welcoming them to the World Cup.

"We've had the opportunity to discuss some of the operational matters, like we do with every member association.

"But I'm very happy that we were able to have this positive exchange, and both the Iran FA and FIFA are very happy with the meeting and looking forward to welcoming Team Melli in the USA, Canada and Mexico."

The president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, had said on Thursday that no visas had yet been issued for Iran's team.

But he also described Saturday's meeting as "positive and constructive" without going into details.

"We discussed our concerns and expressed our joint commitment to ensure the smooth participation of Team Melli," he said.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation, comes as the Iranian team prepares to leave on Monday morning for a training camp in Turkey before heading to the United States.

Iran hope to play two friendlies in Antalya. They have already confirmed one match, against The Gambia, on May 29, said Sam Mehdizadeh, an Iranian-Canadian who heads a company that sets up friendlies for the team.

Iran have qualified for their fourth consecutive finals and, when the squad reaches the US, will set up their base camp in Tucson, Arizona.

They are due to kick off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June, before facing Belgium in the same city and then Egypt in Seattle, in Group G.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi