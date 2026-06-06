You can love Cristiano Ronaldo. You can hate Cristiano Ronaldo. But if you are a football fan, it is almost impossible to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo. At 41, the Portuguese superstar still dominates headlines, splits opinions when it comes to deciding the greatest footballer of the modern era and he remains the most-followed personality on Instagram. If we look at the past 10-15 years, his on-field rivalry with Lionel Messi took the game to unbelievable heights and Ronaldo is just 27 goals away from reaching the mythical 1000-goal milestone. However, there is one thing missing from his legacy - a World Cup trophy.

When Argentina won the FIFA World Cup title in 2022 after a blockbuster final against France, it felt like the end of a story for Lionel Messi. The sight of Messi with the trophy and surrounded by his teammates became a part of football folklore and for neutral fans, it was a moment of satisfaction as a modern great completed his legacy with the biggest prize in the game.

However, the story continues to elude Ronaldo. During the 2026 edition, Ronaldo will play in a World Cup for the sixth time but the closest that he ever got to the title was way back in 2006 when Portugal finished fourth. In 2022, they looked in stunning form in the initial half of the competition but a shock loss against Morocco stopped their run in the quarterfinals.

All that is now in the past. One may think that a 41-year-old star must have lost his sheen when it comes to the World Cup but that is far from the case. With Messi realising his dream, the focus is even more on Ronaldo. The player himself has not lost a step as he recently lifted the Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr in a season where he scored 28 goals.

If Ronaldo is at the final stage of his hero's journey, the supporting cast has also developed a lot over time. The Portugal team topped their qualification group with just one loss and they ended up scoring 20 goals in 6 matches. Ronaldo was the top-scorer with 5 goals but Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves also contributed with 3 each. Such was the prowess of the team that 2 players scored 2 goals each and 5 players scored once during the impressive qualification campaign.

Under Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo has also assumed a more significant role in the team and according to data available online, he has played an average of 73 minutes in their last 10 matches. Over the years, one thing that has never been contested is Ronaldo's fitness and even ahead of the 2026 World Cup, he made it clear that he was up to the challenge.

Sadly, we have been at this position before. A stellar qualification campaign that led to tremendous fanfare and hopes that this will be the year that he finally does it. However, the story never quite got the conclusion that he wanted.

With the 2030 World Cup taking place in Portugal, there is a chance that he may decide to continue playing. However, the stage is set, the spotlight is solely on him and this feels like the tournament that can end up defining Ronaldo's legacy for years to come.

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