England have become the nearly-men of the football world in recent years. World Cup semi-final in 2018, runners-up of the European Championships in 2021, World Cup quarter-finalists in 2022, and then Euros final heartbreak again in 2024. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 in sight, the English FA brought in what they believed to be the final piece of the jigsaw - a world class manager. Yet, Thomas Tuchel's decisions have been so bold that a sense of doubt surrounds the England team even before a ball has been kicked in the World Cup.

Tuchel has left some of the nation's most high-profile names at home, but England still boast one of the strongest sides of the tournament. And despite last winning the World Cup 60 years ago, England are one of the favourites to go all the way this summer.

Squad Analysis

It is impossible to start England's squad analysis with anyone other than Harry Kane. The England captain and Bayern Munich striker is arguably the best footballer in the whole world at this moment in time. Kane has thundered in an astonishing 61 goals for Bayern in the 2025-26 season, and will no doubt be England's talisman at the World Cup.

Such is the plethora of talent in midfield that two outstanding midfielders have failed to make it to England's 26-man squad. Cole Palmer and Phil Foden arguably get into the starting XI of every other nation, but they've been deemed surplus to requirements by Tuchel this summer.

Instead, Real Madrid's dynamic midfielder Jude Bellingham will wear and likely play the No. 10 role. Behind him, a duo of Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson is set to form a strong midfield base.

On the wings, Bukayo Saka is set to be a lock on the right. On the left, England have enormous depth, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze likely to fight it out for one spot.

Right-back Reece James and centre-back Marc Guehi are arguably the Premier League's best in their respective positions. Nico O'Reilly is in line to start too, having also been the Premier League's outstanding left-back in the season gone by. John Stones or Ezri Konsa will partner Guehi, while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford always steps up on the international stage.

Both in terms of quality and depth, it is hard to argue that England don't have one of the three or four best squads of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Will Thomas Tuchel's Biases Pay Off?

Ahead of the 2006 World Cup, England suffered from the headache of fitting Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes into the same XI. 20 years on, Thomas Tuchel has taken a simple approach to solve a similar problem, going completely the opposite way.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Cole Palmer or Phil Foden are better players than many in the England squad. But Thomas Tuchel has put reputation in the bin, instead handpicking players who fit his system, and leaving out Palmer and Foden completely.

This approach has also seen Trent Alexander-Arnold miss out, despite being arguably the most creative right-back in the football world. He has also not hesitated to leave out Adam Wharton and Harry Maguire, both of whom would've been touted as guaranteed 2026 World Cup starters just two years ago.

Tuchel has instead selected the likes of Djed Spence and Tino Livramento, who fit the style of wingbacks that Tuchel prefers, and also offer versatility. In midfield, Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers have risen to prominence under Tuchel.

The German will not have the luxury of Foden and Palmer's ability to change the game with a moment of individual brilliance. But he hopes the overall improvement of the machine would mean that he does not need to rely on a moment either.

Harry Kane's Crowning Moment?

For the first decade of his career, Kane did not have a single team trophy to show for in his trophy cabinet. Despite years of individual brilliance - don't forget he won the World Cup Golden Boot 8 years ago - Kane was derived off collective success.

In 2026, Kane has been arguably the world's outstanding individual footballer. Yet, he may not be a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or, as Bayern Munich did not win the UEFA Champions League. But World Cup glory would certainly cure that.

At 32, this may be his last proper crack too.

England's World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Djed Spence (Spurs), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Brentford)

Forwards: Harry Kane (captain, Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli)

England's Strongest Starting XI: Jordan Pickford (Gk) | Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly | Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson | Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon | Harry Kane

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