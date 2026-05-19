Arsenal closed in on a first Premier League title in 22 years by seeing out a tense 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday in its penultimate game of the campaign, thanks to Kai Havertz's first-half goal. The result means second-placed Manchester City must end Bournemouth's 16-game unbeaten run on Tuesday to take the title fight into the final weekend. Even so, Arsenal will be crowned champion if it beats Crystal Palace away on Sunday. It would be Arsenal's first league title since 2004, when the “Invincibles” went unbeaten under Arsene Wenger.

Current manager Mikel Arteta is two wins away from delivering the club's greatest ever season as Arsenal also plays Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

“It's been an amazing season so far. We've got one big one left here (in the league) and then the Champions League final," Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard told the Emirates crowd in an on-field interview. “Just a little bit to go now and we're going to give it all. We have to keep going.”

Fittingly, the goal against already relegated Burnley came from a corner — the source of so many crucial Arsenal goals this season — as Havertz rose highest to head in a delivery from Bukayo Saka in the 37th.

It was only Havertz's second league goal of an injury-ravaged season, but he was given the start up front ahead of Viktor Gyökeres by Arteta.

“I had a feeling that he had to start," Arteta said. "The way they set up, I think he could be really difficult to handle. And he's shown that.”

Havertz was fortunate not to be sent off when he received only a yellow card in the 67th for a lunging studs-up tackle from behind on Lesley Ugochukwu, a decision that was upheld after a VAR review.

While Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya never had a save to make against a toothless Burnley side, the lead never felt completely comfortable as a second goal never came for the host.

But Arsenal held on through nearly 10 minutes of added time to take another step toward ending its decades-long title drought.

“There is one to go unless something beautiful happens tomorrow night,” Arteta said, adding he will be “the biggest ever” Bournemouth fan during the game against Man City.

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