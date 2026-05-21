Arsenal fans are desperate to witness their club lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years. That has moved the ticket prices to astronomical figures ahead of Sunday's final league game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Tickets in the away end for Arsenal's title celebration are being listed on resale platform SeatPick for as high as 45,000 Pounds ($60,296), while some hospitality and VIP packages in the home sections are reportedly touching nearly 65,000 Pounds ($87,097). Even the cheapest available tickets on resale marketplace SeatPick are currently priced around 3,000 Pounds

The extraordinary demand follows Arsenal sealing the Premier League title on Tuesday after Manchester City's draw against Bournemouth confirmed. This confirmed that Mikel Arteta's side will not be caught in the final round of fixtures. The trophy presentation is now set to take place at Selhurst Park after Arsenal's clash against Crystal Palace on May 24 (Sunday).

For Arsenal supporters, it is a historic occasion. The North London club last lifted the Premier League trophy in 2004 during Arsene Wenger's famous "Invincibles" season. More than two decades later, fans are scrambling for a chance to be inside the stadium for the moment many thought might never come.

That has led to fans scrambling for tickets. Hundreds of tickets across both the home and away sections at Selhurst Park have appeared online despite strict measures introduced by Crystal Palace to prevent unauthorised resale and infiltration by Arsenal fans into home areas.

Under United Kingdom law, the unauthorised resale of Premier League tickets is illegal. However, many resale websites continue to operate by being registered overseas, placing them outside UK jurisdiction, while still allowing British buyers to access listings.

SeatPick is one of the platforms currently carrying listings for the Arsenal-Palace fixture. It is headquartered in Israel and appears on the Premier League's official list of "known unauthorised ticket websites". Several other resale platforms advertising tickets for Sunday's game also feature on that list.

Crystal Palace have attempted to clamp down on ticket misuse ahead of the fixture. Earlier this month, the club announced that ticket sharing had been disabled specifically for the Arsenal match. Palace also warned supporters that anyone found sharing tickets could face bans from purchasing season tickets or memberships next season.

But that is not stopping die-hand fans from googling for that one last ticket even if it costs a fortune.

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