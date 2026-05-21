ISL Final Day LIVE Updates: The final matchday of the 2025/26 Indian Super League is underway, with all of the remaining four games underway. Alfred Planas has scored the only goal of the day so far, putting Inter Kashi 1-0 up against leaders East Bengal. The ISL title race is set for a dramatic finish tonight, with five teams in contention to win the trophy on the last day. Kolkata giants and arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the frontrunners. Both are tied for top spot on 23 points, but East Bengal have a goal difference advantage. Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC are both tied on 22 points, but they face each other, meaning only the winner of the clash stands a chance at clinching the title. Jamshedpur FC, on 21 points, also have an outside chance if they win and other results go their way.
ISL Final Day LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26 | Here are the LIVE Updates of East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi, Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC:
ISL Final Day LIVE: Planas scores for Inter Kashi!
Absolute shockwaves here at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan as East Bengal concede early. Planas puts the hosts ahead with a clinical, side-footed finish past Prabhsukhan Gill. As things stand, Mohun Bagan will be champions. They are still drawing at Salt Lake Stadium against SC Delhi.
ISL Final Day LIVE: No goals so far!
Nearly 10 minutes on the clock and it remains goalless across all four venues. However, we've already had our first major scare: East Bengal were just denied an early opener against Inter Kashi after Miguel's spectacular bicycle kick was cleared right off the goal line!
ISL Final Day LIVE: Action underway!
All four games are underway! Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are in action in Kolkata against SC Delhi and Inter Kashi respectively. Meanwhile, title challengers Punjab and Mumbai City are squaring off in Guwahati, while Jamshedpur FC play on home soil.
ISL Final Day LIVE: MBSG Starting XI vs SC Delhi!
The final XI for the final battle #MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/qmzEBBH0vM— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) May 21, 2026
ISL Final Day LIVE: EBFC XI vs Inter Kashi!
The warriors determined to etch their names in history #JoyEastBengal #ISL #KSHIEBFC pic.twitter.com/Yi8DfHXlLF— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) May 21, 2026
ISL Final Day LIVE: Equation for the five teams!
East Bengal (23 points from 12 matches)
East Bengal are in the best position to win the ISL title as they sit at the top of the points table. Although level on points with Mohun Bagan, they hold a +5 advantage on goal difference. A win will guarantee the title for them unless Mohun Bagan win their match and end up scoring six goals more than them. If East Bengal lose or draw their game, they will need Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC to either draw or lose, and the match between Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC to end in a draw.
Mohun Bagan (23 points from 12 matches)
Mohun Bagan need to win their match and hope that East Bengal either lose or draw their game. If both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal win their games, they will have to cover the five-goal difference between the two teams. If they lose or draw, they will need East Bengal to lose their match, Jamshedpur FC to either lose or draw, and the game between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC to end in a draw.
Punjab FC (22 points from 12 matches)
Nothing short of a win can guarantee the title for them. A win will take them to 25 points, and if Mohun Bagan and East Bengal both either lose or draw their games, Punjab FC will be crowned champions.
Mumbai City FC (22 points from 12 matches)
The same applies to Mumbai City FC as well, because only a win against Punjab FC can keep their title hopes alive. A win will take them to 25 points, and in that case, they will need both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan to drop points.
Jamshedpur FC (21 points from 12 matches)
Jamshedpur FC need to win their match, but it will take a lot of results to go their way in order for them to clinch the title. They will need East Bengal and Mohun Bagan to lose their games, while the match between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC needs to end in a draw.
ISL Final Day LIVE: Matches in focus!
Let's take a look at the games in focus:
Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Club Delhi
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal
Punjab vs Mumbai City
Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC
ISL Final Day LIVE: How things stand?
Local rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan lead the pack, tied at the top on 23 points. However, East Bengal hold the upper hand with a superior goal difference of +18 compared to the Mariners' +13. Looming just behind them are Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC on 22 points, while Jamshedpur FC remain mathematically alive on 21.
ISL Final Day LIVE: Good evening!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the final day of the Indian Super League. Five of the eight teams-East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Punjab FC, Mumbai City FC, and Jamshedpur FC-in action tonight head into the evening mathematically alive for the trophy.