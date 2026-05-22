Middlesbrough and Hull will meet in the richest game in world football at Wembley on Saturday, competing for a place in the Premier League in a match overshadowed by Southampton's "spygate" saga. Saints were expelled from the Championship play-offs this week after admitting to spying on opponents' training sessions, with beaten semi-finalists Middlesbrough reinstated. Boro accused Southampton of snooping on them before the first leg of their play-off semi-final earlier this month. A photograph subsequently emerged of a man standing behind a tree, apparently recording images on his phone.

The English Football League said Southampton had been kicked out after admitting to "multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training".

Saints also admitted to spying on Oxford and Ipswich earlier in the campaign and were handed a four-point deduction for next season in the English second tier.

Middlesbrough boss Kim Hellberg said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that the spying scandal had taken its toll.

Asked about his dreams of victory, he said: "I don't sleep. I haven't slept for one and a half weeks, I think, so there are no dreams.

"Hopefully, I get a good night's sleep today, and then I will tell you about the dreams tomorrow."

Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic told the BBC his team had been "collateral damage" in the drama.

He told reporters that Southampton had "crossed a line" but questioned what value they could have got from doing it.

Jakirovic has been waiting to find out who his team's opponents would be due to legal hearings.

"When you (the media) told me about 'spygate' after the first leg (of the semi-final against Millwall), I started to laugh, because why (would you do it)?

"I know everything about every team, and this is my first season here, I know every player -- but this is my job."

- Financial prize -

Football finance experts Deloitte said the team that makes it to the Premier League, alongside already promoted Coventry and Ipswich, stands to earn at least £205 million ($275 million) over the next three seasons.

That could rise to around £365 million if the club survives their first season in the Premier League.

The figures take account of projected increases in matchday, broadcast and commercial revenues.

"Irrespective of the events of the last couple of weeks, this fixture is always one of the most eagerly anticipated in the football calendar, representing the biggest financial prize in world football," said Tim Bridge, lead partner of Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

Hull and Middlesbrough were both relegated from the Premier League in 2017.

Southampton's appeal against expulsion was dismissed on Wednesday, with Boro, beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, replacing Saints.

Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons said the sanctions imposed were "manifestly disproportionate".

The club's player of the year Leo Scienza described the punishment as "heartbreaking" and said fans "definitely deserved better".

"For me, the dream of playing in the Premier League was something I fought for with everything I had," he posted on Instagram. "That's why this pain cuts so deep."

Tonda Eckert's future as Southampton boss is now in major doubt, while reports suggest players are considering legal action against the club.

The Football Association said Thursday it was investigating Southampton and considering whether charges should be brought.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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