Spanish businessman Enrique Riquelme on Thursday publically announced he planned to stand in Real Madrid's presidential election although he has until Saturday to decide whether to formally submit his candidacy. Riquelme, 37, the president of the water and energy group Cox, sent a letter to the club's electoral committee, published by several local newspapers, in which he expressed his "willingness to stand as a candidate". If he formalises his candidacy on Saturday, Riquelme would be the first candidate to stand against the current president, Florentino Perez, who is in his second spell at the helm.

Perez has already announced he planned to run again.

Candidates have until May 23, to enter the race. They need to have been club members for at least 20 years and provide a guarantee of 187 million euros ($219m), equivalent to 15 percent of the club's annual budget, backed by personal assets.

If there is more than one candidate, the electoral board will arrange a vote.

Perez, 79, was first elected as Madrid president in 2000, overseeing the club's Galactico era before resigning in 2006.

He returned in 2009, when he was the only candidate, and was re-elected unopposed in 2013, 2017, 2021 and 2025.

Since his return, Madrid have won five Spanish league titles and six European cups, among other silverware.

But Los Blancos finish this campaign trophyless for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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