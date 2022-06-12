Three late goals were scored as India beat Afghanistan in a thrilling contest at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match. But the drama did not end there as a scuffle broke out between players from both teams after the final whistle. What started as an argument between a couple of players was soon seen snowballing into a big fight, with several members of both teams running in. An Afghanistan reserve player was even seen hitting Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on the face.

Watch: Scuffle breaks out between India and Afghanistan players after thrilling match

According to reports, there was crowd trouble too, with a group of Afghanistan fans getting into an argument with some Indian supporters. One Indian fan was reportedly removed from the stadium by security personnel.

The match itself saw India register a famous 2-1 victory.

The match was goalless for the longest time until India's talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri broke the deadlock with a brilliant free-kick.

The veteran forward curled the ball around the wall of defenders and into the top-right corner of the net, giving the goalkeeper little chance of stopping it.

Promoted

However, India's celebrations were short-lived as Afghanistan equalized with a header from a corner kick.

However, the drama was not done yet. Ashique Kuruniyan showed some nimble footwork to stave off three defenders before playing Sahal Abdul Samad through, who turned and smashed the ball across the goalkeeper into the far corner to send the crowd into a frenzy.