Sevilla moved out of the relegation zone of La Liga with a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on Monday. An Alexis Sanchez goal in the 50th minute was enough for Sevilla to grab a vital win. The three points saw them jump to 37 points, leapfrogging Alaves, who now occupy the third and last relegation spot, on 36 points. With just four matches left until the end of the season, Sevilla next play Espanyol at home.

Following that come matches away to Villarreal, home to Real Madrid and a final away game at Celta Vigo on May 24.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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