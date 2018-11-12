 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Real Madrid Reward Interim Boss Santiago Solari With Permanent Contract

Updated: 12 November 2018 22:44 IST

Santiago Solari has led Real to four wins out of four since being installed on a caretaker basis following Julen Lopetegui's abrupt sacking.

Real Madrid Reward Interim Boss Santiago Solari With Permanent Contract
Solari had stepped in to replace Julen Lopetegui. © AFP

Interim Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari was appointed permanent coach on Monday after overseeing a startling upturn in the European champions' fortunes since he stepped in to replace Julen Lopetegui. "Everything is in order. Real Madrid have worked out his contract and there are no problems," the Spanish football federation stated.

Solari has led Real to four wins out of four since being installed on a caretaker basis following Lopetegui's abrupt sacking last month. And with 15 goals scored and only two conceded he has established the best ever start for a Real manager.

After thrashing Melilla in the Copa del Rey, they won 5-0 away to Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, between victories over Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo in La Liga.

The upturn has left Madrid only four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona and on the brink of qualification for the last 16 in Europe.

Solari, who spent five years playing for Real, was promoted from his role in charge of Castilla, the club´s B team, after Lopetegui had overseen a miserable run that included just one victory in seven games.

The last of those, a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Barcelona, proved the final straw for club president Florentino Perez but the team have rebounded under their new coach.

“He has done excellently," Madrid club director Emilio Butragueno said on Sunday night. "We are very happy with how things have gone.”

Few, however, could argue with the results, which have now earned Solari the chance to prove himself over a longer period. He indicated in his opening press conference that he was open to keeping the job full-time.

"It's a great opportunity and it's a great club," Solari said. "I don't just say that now as coach of the first team. I've been here with other teams, I've played and sweated in the shirt of this club.

"Madrid is bigger than all of us but it touches us all with its greatness. I want to be a part of it."

The challenge for Solari will be to manage the dressing room when results take a turn for the worse.

After the international break, Madrid´s generous run of games continues with league matches against Eibar, Valencia, Huesca, Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal before Christmas, none of whom currently reside in La Liga´s top half.

They will also play Roma in Italy and CSKA Moscow at home in the Champions League, two games likely to settle who goes through top of Group G.

Solari was only allowed two weeks as an interim coach according to Spanish regulations, meaning Sunday´s trip to Celta Vigo was always likely to precede a decision on his future.

It proved an impressive final audition as Madrid struck a 4-2 victory, with Solari having to adapt to a handful of injury problems during the game.

Comments
Topics : Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Santiago Solari has led Real to four wins out of four.
  • Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui last month.
  • Solari was first roped in on a caretaker basis.
Related Articles
La Liga: Barcelona Suffer 1st League Home Defeat In 2 Years, Real Madrid Beat Celta Vigo
La Liga: Barcelona Suffer 1st League Home Defeat In 2 Years, Real Madrid Beat Celta Vigo
Real Madrid Fan Kedar Jadhav Wants To Follow New Club, Asks Fans For Advice
Real Madrid Fan Kedar Jadhav Wants To Follow New Club, Asks Fans For Advice
Watch: Wesley Sneijder Threatens To Quit Qatar In Furious Rant After Red Card, Tweets Apology
Watch: Wesley Sneijder Threatens To Quit Qatar In Furious Rant After Red Card, Tweets Apology
Barcelona
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho Out For Two To Three Weeks Due To Injury
Manchester United Stun Juventus As Manchester City, Real Madrid Enjoy Big Champions League Wins
Manchester United Stun Juventus As Manchester City, Real Madrid Enjoy Big Champions League Wins
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.