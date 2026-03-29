In the fast-paced world of professional football, it is rare to find a young talent as calm and thoughtful as RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa. Currently making waves at the German Bundesliga club, the Norwegian winger has shared insights into his early burst onto the global stage, his admiration for idol Neymar Jr., and the experience of playing alongside global superstars such as Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland. Nusa's journey to the top started early. The man who holds the record as the second-youngest goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history has already faced tough decisions and challenges in his career. This independence helped him grow up quickly, both on and off the pitch.

"I've been living alone since I was 16, so I have to be able to cook, I think, at this point. I was just in school with my friends and then - boom - you're out in the big world alone."

Now settled in Leipzig, he is doing his best to adapt. Even though he did not study German in school, he is picking up the language by listening to his teammates and coaches.

The Experience of Playing Against Neymar Jr.

Nusa's playing style resonates with Brazilian icon Neymar Jr. While the Norwegian still has a long way to go before matching the legacy of the former Barcelona star, he admitted to having spent years studying Neymar's game. Meeting him in person last year was a moment he will never forget.

"Meeting Neymar was unreal, to be honest. I could not believe it. It's like the first time in my life where I really met someone I look up to... I try to learn [from him]... the skills and that flair to express yourself. I try to do it in my own way," he said.

Although famous for his work on the wing, Nusa wants to be as versatile as possible, playing across attacking positions, whether as a number 10 or even as a striker.

Embracing Nerves and Growth

Varied experiences and challenges at such a young age have made Nusa a more mature person. Yet, the 20-year-old does not mind getting nervous, as he believes such emotions add excitement and energy to his game.

"If you don't get nervous, then it's not really important what you're doing. I think it's good to feel nervous because then you are, in a way, excited. This nervousness and excitement is the same feeling."

"I still get nervous before playing, but it's a good feeling. It makes you feel alive... You just have to attack it, embrace it, and not try to force it away."

Big Dreams for Norway

With the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Nusa is desperate to help Norway make their mark. Playing alongside world-class stars such as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard is something he is truly looking forward to.

"To represent Norway, especially in a tournament, is a dream. I feel very proud and very blessed... It's a dream to just be there for the first time... hopefully as far as possible."

To conclude, Nusa shared his ultimate ambition, not only as a footballer but also as a human being.